Michigan cities, counties to split more than $10B from stimulus bill; here's a breakdown

(WXYZ) — Cities and counties in Michigan are getting a lot of money under the latest stimulus bill signed by President Joe Biden last week.

The $1.9 trillion bill includes more than $10 billion distributed throughout Michigan to cities, townships, counties and more.

That number puts Michigan as the state with the 10th-highest amount distributed by the bill with $360 billion distributed across the country to states, as well as DC, Puerto Rico and more.

Of the money sent to Michigan, $5.655 billion will be sent to state governments, $1.782 billion to metro cities, $1.937 billion to counties and $686 million to other cities and townships.

Detroit is getting the largest amount of money in the state with nearly $880 million. That's the fifth-highest amount sent to any city in the country. Only New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Philadelphia got more money than Detroit.



The federal government has not yet said how that money can be spent, but it's expected to outline details soon.

Flint and Grand Rapids got the next highest amounts in the state for metro areas, with nearly $100 million to each.

Wayne County got nearly $340 million from the stimulus bill, followed by Oakland County at $243.9 million and Macomb County at $169.5 million.



Nearly 1,500 other cities and townships throughout the state got money from the stimulus bill, ranging from nearly $12 million to $10,000.