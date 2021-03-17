Indeed says remote job postings have doubled during pandemic and continue to rise

(WXYZ) — Remote work listings continue to rise and have doubled during the pandemic, according to job listings website Indeed.

According to their data, in February of 2021, 6.9% of Indeed US job postings were remote versus 2.9% in January 2020.

Indeed says remote work listings have continued to climb even as workers headed back into the office, citing that at-home work fell to 23% of employed workers in February 2021 from 35% in May 2020.

Workers are also exploring work from home opportunities more. Indeed says job seekers are about twice as likely to search for remote jobs now than before the pandemic, but work from home listings have risen more steadily than the number of job seekers searching for them.

While Indeed says tech jobs are among the most likely to be remote, remote postings increased most during the pandemic in therapy, finance, and law.

Read Indeed's full report here.