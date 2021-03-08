Managing mental health: Here is a list of Michigan mental health resources

(WXYZ) — If you or someone you know is struggling, we want you to know we're here to help. WXYZ-TV is committed to providing you with tools that can help you get the assistance you need.
Below you'll find a guide with resources, from crisis hotlines to financial help, throughout metro Detroit. If you have a resource you'd like us to add, please email us at rebound@wxyz.com.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Call: 1-800-273-8255 - Available 24/7
Text TALK to 741741
Livingston County
Livingston County CHM Authority
622 East Grand River Avenue Howell, Michigan 48843
24-hour crisis number: 517-546-4126
Macomb County
Macomb County CHM Services
22550 Hall Road Clinton Township, Michigan 48036
24-hour crisis number: 586-307-9100
Monroe County
Monroe CHM Authority
1001 South Raisinville Road Monroe, Michigan 48161-0726
24-hour crisis numbers: 734-243-7340 or 800-886-7340
Oakland County
Oakland Community Health Network
5505 Corporate Drive Troy, Michigan 48098
24-hour crisis number: 248-456-1991 or 800-231-1127
St. Clair County
St. Clair County Mental Health Authority
3111 Electric Avenue Port Huron, Michigan 48060
24-hour crisis number: 888-225-4447
Sanilac County
Sanilac County CHM Authority
227 East Sanilac Avenue Sandusky, Michigan 48471
24-hour crisis number: 888-225-4447
Washtenaw County
Washtenaw County Community Mental Health
555 Towner Street Ypsilanti, Michigan 48198
24-hour crisis number: 734-996-4747
Wayne County
Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority dba Detroit-Wayne Integrated Health Network707 West Milwaukee Detroit, Michigan 48202
24-hour crisis numbers: 313-224-7000 or 800-241-4949
State of Michigan resources
Michigan Stay Well Counseling via COVID-19 hotline
Call 1-888-535-6136 – Press "8" to talk to a Michigan Stay Well counselor.Counselors available 24/7 - confidential and free
Michigan Crisis Text Line
Test the keyword RESTORE to 741741. Open 24/7
Michigan PEER Warmline
For those living with serious mental illness or substance use challenges
1-888-PEER-753 (888-733-7753). Available every day from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Headspace
Michiganders can get free access to headspace, a mental health and meditation app, by visiting headspace.com/mi.
Other resources
Consumers Energy Bill Relief
Call 2-1-1 to connect with nonprofits in your community, including new assistance from Consumers Energy.
DTE Energy
If you are struggling to pay bills due to COVID-19, call 800-477-4747 to get a personalized payment plan.
You can also inquire about the shutoff protection program, low-income self-sufficiency plan and more.
Michigan State Housing Development Authority
The state has several resources for those who may need rental assistance, homeowners assistance, homelessness or more. Click the link above to learn more.
Gleaners Community Food Bank
Gleaners has several food banks throughout metro Detroit if you're struggling with getting food.
Forgotten Harvest
Forgotten Harvest also has hundreds of agencies giving emergency food assistance to those in need.
ADHD & Addiction
Southern California Sunrise Recovery Center works on raising awareness regarding the link between ADHD and addiction.
Guide from Spring Hill Recovery Center
Spring Hill has a guide on how to cope with grief after the unexpected loss of a loved one from drugs and/or alcohol.
