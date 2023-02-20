Rebel Wilson got engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma at Disneyland

Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted six more weeks of winter, but spring is in the air as far as lovebirds Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are concerned. This weekend the two got engaged outside of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland, surrounded by a shower of pink and white roses and glowing with love.

“We said YES! #engaged,” Wilson captioned a photo that she shared on Twitter. Wilson and Agruma are wearing matching pink-and-white striped tops for the occasion, and Wilson is holding a ring box in a special shade of blue (more on that below!).

Wilson, best known for her roles in “Pitch Perfect” and Netflix’s “Senior Year,” revealed that she was dating Agruma in June 2022.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” Wilson wrote about her relationship with Agruma on Instagram in June.

Now, the two are ready to make their relationship happily ever after. Agruma, who is the CEO of the sustainable clothing brand Lemon Ve Limon, has already been a huge part of Wilson’s life in the past several months. Since Wilson recently welcomed baby Royce via surrogate last November, Agruma has taken an active role in the newborn’s life.

Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate she’s a little miracle! pic.twitter.com/KXH6FfqBYq — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 7, 2022

“I’m so lucky to have such a supportive family,” Wilson told The Hollywood Reporter last year. “My mom has been here and I have my girlfriend, Ramona, who is just amazing.”

After posting the news about their engagement on social media, Wilson and her fiance were congratulated by everyone from Alison Brie to Paris Hilton to Tori Spelling. In the post, Wilson thanked Tiffany & Co. for the ring, which is a 2.5-carat diamond in a classic round shape. The Tiffany ring has extra special meaning for the engaged couple.

“Our friend Hugh, who set us up, gave us Tiffany heart charms on our first-ever date in Los Angeles in late 2021,” Wilson told People. “So it’s amazing to celebrate our engagement with a gorgeous Tiffany’s ring.”

Wilson recently announced that she is going to launch a new dating app called Fluid for people who are exploring their sexuality or people who are open to dating all genders.

“This is the first dating app where you don’t have to actually define yourself or tick a box to say ‘I’m straight, I’m gay, I’m bisexual,’ and you don’t have to describe what you are looking for,” Wilson told People. “Something like this would have really helped me and maybe I would have stumbled upon a female’s profile and been like, ‘OK, maybe I do want to message them.’ I totally would have joined up for Fluid because you don’t have to label yourself in any way. You just see who you connect with. I know that, to me, it doesn’t matter about the gender, it just matters about the person.”

