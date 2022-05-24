Raised Dog Beds Offer The Support Your Best Friend Needs

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

A raised dog bed could be the healthiest choice for your pet. Since it provides firm, consistent orthopedic support, an elevated bed can alleviate pressure on a dog’s joints. This is especially beneficial for senior dogs or pups with arthritis. In addition, most raised dog beds use taut fabric rather than fill materials that canines often love to unstuff.

Elevated dog beds can be cooler for your pet, as they allow air to flow around them. In addition, they can stay cleaner since hair and dirt tend to fall through the cot’s breathable mesh. Plus, many are easy to clean; just give them a good spray with your garden hose or wipe down.

Consider your furry friend’s age and size to choose the right elevated bed for your dog. Think about materials. You’ll want something washable, and if you have a heavy chewer, you might need one that is chew-proof. In addition, factor in whether your pup will use the cot indoors or out. And, of course, you’ll want something that fits your budget. To help you start your search, here are some of the top-rated raised dog beds available on Amazon.

This dog bed’s lightweight metal frame and heavy cover can hold over 200 pounds. It has a 7-inch ground clearance, slip-resistant rubber feet and a removable, washable cover. The raised bed has more than 14,300 ratings and 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Many customers appreciate its durability.

“Our mastiff has chewed every dog bed we’ve bought for him (and anyone who has a HUGE dog knows, XXL dog beds are not cheap) as well as every bed we’ve bought for our other two dogs. This bed was definitely cost effective and easy to put together,” wrote one reviewer.

This elevated bed is available in sizes small through extra-large and in five different colors, starting at $29.99. You can also get it with a pad or canopy for extra comfort.

If warm weather is a concern for you and your dog, you might want to check out this bed. This raised dog bed is a customer favorite with more than 54,400 ratings and 4.6 stars. The indoor/outdoor dog bed uses heavy-duty breathable fabric that increases airflow on all sides.

“Firstly, I’ll add that I live in sunny Arizona, and most things DO NOT last in the hot/dry Arizona climate. This bed has completely STOOD UP to the long-term test,” wrote a reviewer. “My dog LOVES sitting in this bed as it keeps him off the warmer ground and allows air to flow above and below him. He especially loves it on colder evenings when the wind is blowing.”

Available in sizes small, medium and large and featuring six color choices, this elevated cot starts at $23.96.

This raised dog bed has a surface that sits 8 inches off the ground and features a powder-coated steel frame for durability. You can hose off the mesh fabric or handwash and air dry. The bed has 4.5 stars and over 13,400 ratings. Customers are pleased with how easy it is to assemble and clean.

“Very easy to clean with a garden hose,” a customer wrote, “and I am so impressed by the cot’s resiliency to an active dog!”

This bed is available in sizes small through extra-large and starts at $25.49.

More than 25,700 shoppers have reviewed this bed, giving it an overall rating of 4.5 stars. Made from Textilene mesh and powder-coated steel, it is lightweight and can hold 150 pounds. It’s easy to assemble, with no screws or wrenches required.

“I have three golden retrievers who are over 70 pounds. They are big dogs who live inside. Since goldens are prone to hip dysplasia, I want them to be comfortable. I decided to try out this bed, and I was not disappointed,” a reviewer shared.

With sizes small through extra-large and eight colors, this raised dog bed starts at $39.99.

With this elevated, covered cot, your dog will have it made in the shade. More than 2,600 customers have rated this 4.5-star bed. They love it for use everywhere from the backyard to the great outdoors.

“It’s safe to say this was a HUGE success,” a reviewer posted. “Our 9 month golden retriever started going in the pool so I wanted her to have a nice spot to dry off on or just relax now that she’s outside more. Easy set-up, easy clean-up, and most importantly — she LOVES it.”

Currently available in large and extra-large, this pet bed comes in five colors and starts at $59.99.

Your pampered pooch might appreciate the pillowy bolsters surrounding this raised dog bed. Sturdy and comfy at the same time, you can use it indoors or out. There are no tools required for assembly, and the bed can hold up to 200 pounds. With 4.7 stars and more than 6,600 ratings, this pet bed is popular for its extra touch of comfort.

“The bolsters totally sold me cause my dog loves putting his head on pillows and blankets,” wrote one dog parent. “As I write this, he’s falling asleep.”

This raised dog bed, which comes in sizes small, medium and large and two different colors, starts at $41.25.

