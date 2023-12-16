Quaker recalls granola products for possible salmonella contamination

Some granola bars and granola cereals have been recalled by The Quaker Oats Company because they could potentially be contaminated with salmonella, the company said Friday.

The products, which include different types of Quaker Chewy Bars and Quaker Simply Granola, were sold in all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan.

You can read the full list of recalled products here. Consumers who have any of the recalled products should dispose of them.

Additionally, you can contact Quaker Consumer Relations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.quakergranolarecall.com for additional information or product reimbursement.

No other Quaker products have been affected, the company said.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people or those with weakened immune systems, the Food and Drug Administration said.

Symptoms may include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Quaker said it has not received any reports of illness related to the products covered by this recall.

