Protect MI Pet rallying to get animal abuse registry on 2024 ballot

LANSING, Mich. — A group of animal advocates chose National Pet Day to make their voices heard.

Tuesday, the group Protect MI Pet is unveiling their plan for an animal abuse registry during their first rally at the state’s capitol.

The registry would work similarly to the one already set up for sex offenders, but— in this case— all Michiganders, animal shelters, and law enforcement agencies could quickly find information about those convicted of animal abuse.

It would also change property laws in an effort to spare animals from further abuse or neglect while their abusers await trial.

The rally starts at 1 p.m. in Lansing, and many officials will be in attendance, including Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough.

Protect MI Pet needs 550,000 signatures to get the registry on the 2024 ballot.