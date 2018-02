The Great American Race Sunday at 1PM on FOX 47

Dense Fog Advisory issued February 15 at 12:27PM EST expiring February 15 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Washtenaw, Wayne

Dense Fog Advisory issued February 15 at 11:35AM EST expiring February 15 at 5:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren

Dense Fog Advisory issued February 15 at 11:00AM EST expiring February 15 at 5:00PM EST in effect for: Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Saint Joseph

Flood Advisory issued February 15 at 9:50AM EST expiring February 18 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham

Flood Advisory issued February 15 at 9:50AM EST expiring February 16 at 11:49AM EST in effect for: Clinton