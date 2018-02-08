The Four Season Finale Tonight at 8PM on FOX 47!

--> WSYM News Closings Yes! Grant YES! Zoo Valentine's All Sections Home + Home Contests + All Contests Pro Football Challenge Wedding Giveaway On Your Feet! Sweepstakes Love is in the Air Michigan Deer and Turkey Expo Giveaway News + All News Local National Local Health Excellence In Education National Health Politics Submit News Tips Conquering Addiction Good News Home Experts Closings Yes! Grant YES! + All Yes! Yes to Health Yes! Grant Yes! Pics Around Town Events Around Town Events Calendar Zoo Kids News Wedding Giveaway Zoo Wedding Giveaway Lifestyle + All Lifestyle The Daily Clutch Your Money Counts Photo Galleries + All Galleries We Are Spartans + All We Are Spartans Sports + All Sports Local Sports Lions Tigers Pistons Red Wings Press Pass College Football Me TV + Me TV Home Weather + All Weather Todays Forecast 7-Day Forecast Hourly Forecast School Closings Interactive Radar Weather Kids Alerts Weather Videos Bounce TV + Bounce TV Home Black History Makers Bounce Back About Us + Contact Us Staff Jobs Support SAP Programming Problems and Concerns Morning Blend + All Segments Contact Us Videos + All Videos FOX 47 News LIVE Live Entertainment + All Entertainment Watercooler TV Listing Right This Minute Pickler and Ben Show Valentine's Current 17 Light Snow 3-Day Forecast HI: 20° LO: 13° HI: 20° LO: 13° HI: 20° LO: 13° Weather Sign In + Newsletters Sign Out + Manage Email Preferences 14 Weather Alerts Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 10:01AM EST expiring February 10 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Ottawa Winter Storm Warning issued February 8 at 10:01AM EST expiring February 10 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Van Buren Winter Storm Watch issued February 8 at 3:44AM EST expiring February 10 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Saint Clair, Shiawassee Winter Storm Watch issued February 8 at 3:44AM EST expiring February 10 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 3:42AM EST expiring February 10 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 3:42AM EST expiring February 10 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton, Ionia, Kent, Ottawa Winter Storm Warning issued February 8 at 3:38AM EST expiring February 10 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Saint Joseph Winter Storm Watch issued February 7 at 9:57PM EST expiring February 10 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Saint Joseph Winter Storm Watch issued February 7 at 9:42PM EST expiring February 10 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Van Buren Flood Advisory issued February 7 at 8:20PM EST expiring February 8 at 10:19PM EST in effect for: Clinton Flood Advisory issued February 7 at 8:20PM EST expiring February 8 at 10:20PM EST in effect for: Ionia Winter Storm Watch issued February 7 at 3:59PM EST expiring February 10 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Barry, Calhoun, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson Winter Storm Watch issued February 7 at 3:37PM EST expiring February 9 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne Winter Storm Watch issued February 7 at 9:59AM EST expiring February 10 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale 14 Weather Alerts The Four Season Finale Tonight at 8PM on FOX 47! 9:24 AM, Feb 8, 2018 1 hour ago Share Article Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Show Caption Hide Caption Previous Next Share Article A Share A A A Share Article Read Full Story