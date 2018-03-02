Get your late news earlier tonight at ten

--> WSYM News Closings Yes! Grant YES! Zoo All Sections Home + Home Contests + All Contests Pro Football Challenge Name the Fox News + All News Local National Local Health Excellence In Education National Health Politics Submit News Tips Conquering Addiction Good News Home Experts Closings Yes! Grant YES! + All Yes! Yes to Health Yes! Grant Yes! Pics Around Town Events Around Town Events Calendar Zoo Kids News Zoo Lifestyle + All Lifestyle The Daily Clutch Your Money Counts Photo Galleries + All Galleries We Are Spartans + All We Are Spartans Sports + All Sports Local Sports Lions Tigers Pistons Red Wings Press Pass College Football Me TV + Me TV Home Weather + All Weather Todays Forecast 7-Day Forecast Hourly Forecast School Closings Interactive Radar Weather Kids Alerts Weather Videos Bounce TV + Bounce TV Home Black History Makers Bounce Back About Us + Contact Us Staff Jobs Support SAP Programming Problems and Concerns Morning Blend + All Segments Contact Us Videos + All Videos FOX 47 News LIVE Live Entertainment + All Entertainment Watercooler TV Listing Right This Minute Pickler and Ben Show Home Experts Current 41 Fair 3-Day Forecast HI: 42° LO: 24° HI: 42° LO: 24° HI: 42° LO: 24° Weather Sign In + Newsletters Sign Out + Manage Email Preferences 10 Weather Alerts Flood Warning issued March 2 at 11:17AM EST expiring March 4 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton Flood Warning issued March 2 at 11:04AM EST expiring March 3 at 11:04AM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph Flood Warning issued March 1 at 12:11PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun Flood Warning issued March 1 at 12:11PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson Flood Warning issued March 1 at 2:59AM EST expiring March 3 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw Flood Warning issued February 28 at 8:40PM EST expiring March 5 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 4 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 4 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton 10 Weather Alerts Get your late news earlier tonight at ten 1:53 PM, Mar 2, 2018 29 mins ago Share Article Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Show Caption Hide Caption Previous Next Share Article A Share A A A Share Article Read Full Story