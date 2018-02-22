Catch an all new episode of Lethal Weapon at 8PM

--> WSYM News Closings Yes! Grant YES! Zoo Home Experts All Sections Home + Home Contests + All Contests Pro Football Challenge Big Bang Big Bucks Name the Fox News + All News Local National Local Health Excellence In Education National Health Politics Submit News Tips Conquering Addiction Good News Home Experts Closings Yes! Grant YES! + All Yes! Yes to Health Yes! Grant Yes! Pics Around Town Events Around Town Events Calendar Zoo Kids News Zoo Lifestyle + All Lifestyle The Daily Clutch Your Money Counts Photo Galleries + All Galleries We Are Spartans + All We Are Spartans Sports + All Sports Local Sports Lions Tigers Pistons Red Wings Press Pass College Football Me TV + Me TV Home Weather + All Weather Todays Forecast 7-Day Forecast Hourly Forecast School Closings Interactive Radar Weather Kids Alerts Weather Videos Bounce TV + Bounce TV Home Black History Makers Bounce Back About Us + Contact Us Staff Jobs Support SAP Programming Problems and Concerns Morning Blend + All Segments Contact Us Videos + All Videos FOX 47 News LIVE Live Entertainment + All Entertainment Watercooler TV Listing Right This Minute Pickler and Ben Show Home Experts Current 40 Fair 3-Day Forecast HI: -° LO: 31° HI: -° LO: 31° HI: -° LO: 31° Weather Sign In + Newsletters Sign Out + Manage Email Preferences 34 Weather Alerts Flood Warning issued February 22 at 4:43PM EST expiring February 23 at 7:51AM EST in effect for: Saginaw, Tuscola Flood Warning issued February 22 at 4:43PM EST expiring February 26 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Saginaw, Shiawassee Flood Warning issued February 22 at 4:43PM EST expiring February 24 at 9:24PM EST in effect for: Saginaw Flood Warning issued February 22 at 4:43PM EST expiring February 23 at 2:48PM EST in effect for: Midland, Saginaw Flood Warning issued February 22 at 4:43PM EST expiring February 24 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe Flood Warning issued February 22 at 4:43PM EST expiring February 26 at 11:48AM EST in effect for: Livingston Flood Warning issued February 22 at 4:43PM EST expiring February 25 at 8:30PM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw Flood Warning issued February 22 at 1:52PM EST expiring February 27 at 5:00PM EST in effect for: Barry Flood Warning issued February 22 at 1:52PM EST expiring February 24 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Eaton Flood Warning issued February 22 at 1:52PM EST expiring February 28 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Jackson Flood Warning issued February 22 at 1:52PM EST expiring February 26 at 3:00PM EST in effect for: Ionia Flood Warning issued February 22 at 1:52PM EST expiring February 25 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia Flood Warning issued February 22 at 1:52PM EST expiring February 26 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham Flood Warning issued February 22 at 1:08PM EST expiring February 24 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham Flood Warning issued February 22 at 1:08PM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton Flood Warning issued February 22 at 1:08PM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham Flood Warning issued February 22 at 1:08PM EST expiring February 24 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham Flood Warning issued February 22 at 1:08PM EST expiring February 23 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 12:47PM EST expiring February 23 at 2:47PM EST in effect for: Ionia Flood Warning issued February 22 at 11:54AM EST expiring February 23 at 11:52AM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph Flood Warning issued February 22 at 11:54AM EST expiring February 23 at 11:52AM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph Flood Warning issued February 22 at 11:54AM EST expiring February 23 at 11:52AM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph Flood Warning issued February 22 at 11:10AM EST expiring February 24 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 10:24AM EST expiring February 25 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 10:24AM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 10:24AM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton, Eaton Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 10:24AM EST expiring February 23 at 10:23PM EST in effect for: Gratiot Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:15AM EST expiring February 23 at 12:14PM EST in effect for: Calhoun Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 9:39PM EST expiring February 24 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Eaton Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 9:39PM EST expiring February 23 at 9:38AM EST in effect for: Ingham Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 9:39PM EST expiring February 24 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun Flood Warning issued February 21 at 8:38PM EST expiring February 23 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Genesee, Saginaw Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:49AM EST expiring February 23 at 5:00AM EST in effect for: Washtenaw Flood Advisory issued February 18 at 10:21PM EST expiring February 25 at 12:30PM EST in effect for: Eaton 34 Weather Alerts Catch an all new episode of Lethal Weapon at 8PM 4:41 PM, Feb 22, 2018 46 mins ago Share Article Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Show Caption Hide Caption Previous Next Share Article A Share A A A Share Article Read Full Story