Potter Park Zoo, MSU 4-H Children's Garden among top Memorial Day weekend spots in Mid-Michigan

East Lansing, MI. - Millions of Americans are hitting the road this Memorial Day weekend, but for those staying closer to home in Mid-Michigan, there are still plenty of affordable ways to enjoy the holiday.

WATCH BELOW: THINGS TO DO IF YOU'RE STICKING AROUND FOR MEMORIAL DAY:

THINGS TO DO IF STICKING AROUND FOR MEMORIAL DAY

East Lansing resident Simon Ahuja is among those sticking around this weekend.

"I actually am."

Work obligations are keeping Ahuja and others from traveling.

"I have a lot of work pending from my internship, so I'm probably going to stay up here to work on that."

Here are three great spots families can check out this Memorial Day weekend without breaking the bank.

Potter Park Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the weekend. Families can see tigers, red pandas, bald eagles, and more.

MSU 4-H Children's Garden, located on Bogue Street in East Lansing, offers a more relaxed experience. The garden features greenery, a pond, and a bridge to explore. It is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Meridian Mall in Okemos transforms into a social hub over Memorial Day weekend. Families can browse stores, catch the newest movie at Studio C, go go-karting, and more.

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