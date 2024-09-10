Watch Live: Harris, Trump face off in pivotal presidential debate

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are going head-to-head for the first time in a presidential debate.

WATCH THE "ABC NEWS PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE SIMULCAST" ON SCRIPPS NEWS

On the economy and the cost of living

Vice President Kamala Harris opened the debate by discussing her plans to improve circumstances for the U.S. middle class, including housing support, tax credits for new parents and more resources for small business owners.

"My plan is to give a $50,000 tax deduction to startup small businesses, knowing they are the backbone of the American economy."

Former President Donald Trump emphasized his plans to institute and continue tariffs on imported goods. He told moderators Americans would not face higher prices if tariffs were implemented.

He characterized inflation as a "country-buster," saying "This has been a disaster for people. For the middle class, but for every class."

In a rebuttal, Harris alleged that Trump's economic policies would spur new inflation.

The candidates also used their time allotted for the question to touch on other aspects of their campaigns. Harris emphasized that she intended to implement policy to support all Americans. Trump clearly distanced himself from Project 2025.

RELATED STORY | Scripps News fact-checks the Harris-Trump presidential debate

Rules for the debate

"The ABC News Presidential Debate" will run for 90 minutes. The candidates selected certain aspects of the debate based on a coin flip: Trump chose to give his closing statement last, and Harris chose to stand at the rightmost podium onscreen during the broadcast.

Each candidate will get two minutes to answer questions, two minutes to deliver rebuttals, and one minute for responses or follow-ups as granted.

Microphones will be muted for candidates except when they have been granted speaking time.

Closing statements will run for two minutes per candidate.

