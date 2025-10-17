Trump commutes former congressman George Santos’ prison sentence

President Donald Trump said Friday he has commuted the prison sentence of former New York congressman George Santos.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he signed a commutation order releasing Santos “immediately” from federal custody.

Santos, 37, began serving a seven-year sentence in July after pleading guilty in 2024 to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft as part of a plea deal. He had been held at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fairton, New Jersey, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

RELATED STORY | Former Rep. George Santos says he's reprising drag queen persona

Trump defended the former Republican lawmaker, calling him "rogue" but noting he didn't deserve seven years in prison.

"George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated," Trump said. "Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!"

Santos’ brief political career was marred by controversy.

Almost immediately after his election in 2022, it was revealed that he had fabricated much of his background, including his education and work history.

A subsequent House ethics report alleged Santos knowingly caused his campaign committee to file incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission and used campaign funds for personal expenses, including luxury items and Botox injections.

Following the release of the report, the House voted 311-114 to expel him.

RELATED STORY | In historic move, House votes to expel Rep. George Santos