Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Trump touts 'perfect' MRI but doesn't say why it was ordered

Questions about Trump’s health have persisted in recent months, as photos have circulated showing a bruised hand and what appeared to be swelling in his legs.
APTOPIX US Japan Trump
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
President Donald Trump, center, joined by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, left, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, right, speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.
APTOPIX US Japan Trump
Posted
and last updated

President Donald Trump revealed that he underwent an MRI during his recent visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The 79-year-old president told reporters aboard Air Force One that the scan was “perfect,” but he did not explain why the MRI was ordered.

The White House previously said Trump was going to Walter Reed for a routine physical on Oct. 10, but did not mention that an MRI would be part of the visit.

RELATED STORY | President Trump gets updated COVID, flu vaccines during physical

Following the exam, Dr. Sean Barbabella, the physician to the president, wrote, “Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance.”

“Comprehensive laboratory studies performed in conjunction with the visit were exceptional, including stable metabolic, hematologic, and cardiac parameters. In preparation for upcoming international travel,” he added.

Barbabella also said the president received updated COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

Questions about Trump’s health have persisted in recent months, as photos have circulated showing a bruised hand and what appeared to be swelling in his legs.

In July, the White House said Trump was diagnosed with a minor condition that affects circulation in his legs and makes it harder for veins to return blood to the heart.

RELATED STORY | White House: Trump diagnosed with minor vein condition tied to swelling in legs

“Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at the time.

Leavitt also said the bruising on Trump’s hand was “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Watch Lions Game Day Live on FOX 47!