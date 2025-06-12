Trump Card visa waitlist opens: $5 million for permanent residency in the US

The waitlist to sign up for a "Trump Card" visa is now open. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced the news on social media, along with a link to the website.

The "Trump Card" is a $5 million visa that would grant foreign nationals the right to live and work permanently in the U.S.

Such a program would be similar to the existing EB-5 visa program, which the U.S. began in 1990 to encourage job creation by foreign investors. That program requires a $1.8 million investment from foreign nationals, and that they plan to create or preserve 10 permanent full-time jobs for qualified U.S. workers.

Lutnick has said the "gold card" system would replace the EB-5 visa program. Lutnick emphasized that all applicants would receive thorough vetting, and suggested the proceeds of the program could go toward reducing the national debt.

“FOR FIVE MILLION $DOLLARS, THE TRUMP CARD IS COMING!,” President Trump announced on Truth Social. “Thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the Greatest Country and Market anywhere in the World.”

The Trump Card would not guarantee citizenship, and the process to become a citizen could take years to complete.

Some Democrats have expressed opposition to President Trump's new visa process.

The new program comes as the Trump administration is cutting many other traditional methods for obtaining U.S. visas.