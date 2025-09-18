Trump asks Supreme Court to block order reinstating Fed Governor Lisa Cook

President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to block a lower court order that reinstated Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, arguing he had cause to remove her over alleged mortgage fraud.

President Trump removed Cook on Aug. 25, but lower courts blocked the move and ordered her reinstated.

In the filing with the Supreme Court, Trump's attorneys argue this issue is a case of "improper judicial interference with the President’s removal authority."

The White House claims Cook committed fraud in 2021 when she purchased two properties. Claiming a primary residence on a mortgage application can lead to a lower mortgage rate and a smaller down payment.

Cook has denied committing any such offense and has not been charged with a crime.

She participated in this week's Federal Reserve meetings, where the core interest rate was slashed by 0.25 percentage points. It was the first time the rate was cut in 2025.

President Trump has openly criticized the Fed for not lowering rates, while Fed Chair Jerome Powell has voiced concern over elevated inflation.

