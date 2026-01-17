'Keep him safe': What security concerns does Trump face on route to Mar-a-Lago?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 3-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard from Palm Beach International Airport to Mar-a-Lago presents ongoing security challenges for law enforcement, including multiple access points and a predictable travel route for President Donald Trump.

What security concerns does Trump face on route to Mar-a-Lago?

"The most concerning is that the president's movements are very predictable meaning that he uses Southern Boulevard," said Stuart Kaplan, a former FBI agent during an interview on Monday.

He said Southern Boulevard features several choke points with water on both sides, and private properties that the Secret Service cannot enter without warrants or consent.

When Trump's motorcade travels through the area, drivers experience road closures and security checkpoints that can significantly impact traffic flow.

"All the time is really busy, just like that," said Jose Delormo, who was filling up his gas tank before the motorcade arrived.

Could Southern Boulevard see permanent changes to increase Trump security?

Yoska Codina, visiting West Palm Beach from Miami, described the extensive security presence around Mar-a-Lago.

"It's security after security I couldn't even... I thought maybe I could've gotten in but yeah, no," Codina said.

Kaplan said that Secret Service monitors the area 24/7 for potential threats, including incidents like the suspicious package found near the airport over the weekend.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said he has no plans to permanently shut down Southern Boulevard, similar to the permanent air traffic restrictions implemented around Mar-a-Lago.

Bradshaw said when the president lands, officials try to keep one lane open or reroute traffic as needed and that his team transports Trump from the airport to Mar-a-Lago in less than 12 minutes.

"It's the president of the United States of America, then take another route, if you have to take another route, then do it," Codina said.

A helipad is currently in the works at Mar-a-Lago, though it remains unclear whether it will be used to transport the president to and from the airport. Andrew Keiser, the general manager for the club, declined to comment on the construction timeline.

The Town of Palm Beach confirmed that the Landmarks Preservation Commission approved the helipad and issued a building permit on December 12, 2025.

Officials noted that permits expire and range from 12 to 40 months based on project size.

