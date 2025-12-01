Doctor explains why Trump underwent MRI during annual physical

President Donald Trump’s doctor has released a memo explaining why an MRI was performed on the 79-year-old during his annual physical exam in October.

The memo says men in the president’s age group “benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health.”

It adds that the imaging showed Trump is in excellent cardiovascular condition.

"President Trump's cardiovascular imaging is perfectly normal," Dr. Sean Barbabella said. "There is no evidence of arterial narrowing impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels. The heart chambers are normal in size, the vessel walls appear smooth and healthy. There are no signs of inflammation, or clotting."

Barbabella also said the president’s abdominal imaging is “perfectly normal.”

Trump promised to release the results of his MRI when questioned by reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday. However, he said he had “no idea” what part of the body was imaged, noting it wasn’t his brain.

"It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it," he said.