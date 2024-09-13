Bolton believes Trump's non-answer on Ukraine war outcome 'warm's Putin's heart'

Former national security adviser John Bolton said former President Donald Trump's response to a question on whether he wants Ukraine to win its war against Russia warms the heart of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump would not say during this week's presidential debate whether he hopes Ukraine wins the war.

"He's not willing to say what is currently the American position," Bolton said. "He doesn't favor Ukraine being able to repel this act of unprovoked aggression by Russia, and I think it warms Vladimir Putin's heart."

RELATED STORY | 'They're eating the dogs': Trump amplifies false claim about migrants eating pets during debate

Bolton also noted that Trump's running mate JD Vance said in an interview that he would support the formation of a demilitarized zone and encourage Ukraine to abandon its hopes of joining NATO. Vance said the plan would prevent another Russian invasion and bring an end to the war.

But Bolton does not believe that is the right strategy.

"if I were Vladimir Putin, not only would I be very happy with what Trump didn't say on Tuesday, I'd be breaking out the vodka right now to celebrate JD Vance," he said.

Bolton, who served as Trump's national security adviser in 2018 and 2019, said that President Joe Biden's policy regarding Ukraine is "directionally correct, but for two and a half years it's not been well implemented."

RELATED STORY | Scripps News fact-checks the Trump-Harris presidential debate

Bolton said he will not be voting for Trump or his opponent Vice President Kamala Harris this November. Instead, Bolton will be writing in former Vice President Dick Cheney. Cheney, who served as President George W. Bush's vice president from 2001-2009, said recently that he would vote for Harris.

His daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney, who was a member of the House GOP leadership prior to her ouster, also said she'd vote for Harris.

"I will vote for a conservative Republican. I wish I could vote for Dick. I wish he and Liz were voting for Dick, too," Bolton said.