LIVE FACT-CHECK: The Harris-Trump presidential debate

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are going head-to-head for the first time in the 90-minute "ABC News Presidential Debate."

Both candidates have agreed to a set of rules that includes muted microphones when it's not their turn to speak, and they also aren't allowed any pre-written notes or props onstage.

The "ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast" is airing on Scripps News as a team of journalists monitors for claims that are false, misleading or require more context.

CLAIM: Harris said, "Economists have said that that 'Trump's sales tax' would actually result for middle class families in about $4,000 more a year."

