No price breaks for SNAP users, USDA reminds stores

The USDA is reminding retailers that discounts for items bought with food stamps are not allowed.

Under federal rules, retailers must treat Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) customers equally — even if a price difference would be in their favor. Stores authorized to accept SNAP cannot charge different prices to SNAP and non-SNAP customers.

RELATED STORY | USDA says it will drain contingency funds to partially cover November SNAP benefits

Retailers must offer the same terms and conditions to all customers, with the only exception being that sales tax cannot be charged on SNAP purchases.

The reminder comes as the government shutdown continues, curtailing food assistance for millions across the country.

As of 2023, 42.1 million people, or 12.6% of U.S. residents, were receiving monthly SNAP benefits.

On Monday, a federal court ruled that the Trump administration must use reserve funds to pay SNAP benefits. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump suggested that the administration would not pay out any benefits until the ongoing government shutdown is over.