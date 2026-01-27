Walz meets with Homan as Trump backs Noem amid immigration enforcement backlash

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz met Tuesday with President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, in an apparent effort to ease tensions following the fatal shooting of a U.S. citizen by a federal officer.

According to Walz’s office, the governor reiterated his call for impartial investigations into the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, both of whom were killed during federal immigration enforcement operations.

Walz also called for a significant reduction in the number of federal officers conducting immigration enforcement in Minnesota. A court filing shows about 3,000 federal officers are currently participating in the operation.

"The Governor and Homan agreed on the need for an ongoing dialogue and will continue working toward those goals," Walz's office said in a statement.

RELATED STORY | Trump says he had 'good' calls with Walz, Frey amid rising tensions in Minnesota

Tuesday’s meeting followed a phone call Monday between Walz and Trump. Despite a previously contentious relationship, the two appeared to find areas of agreement, including Homan now leading the federal response in Minnesota.

The Department of Homeland Security launched Operation Metro Surge, a large-scale immigration enforcement operation, in December. The agency says it has made more than 3,000 arrests, including people described as murderers, rapists and gang members.

However, the deaths of Pretti and Good, both U.S. citizens, have drawn criticism over the aggressive tactics used in the operation.

Trump was asked Tuesday whether Pretti’s death was justified. He deflected and said an investigation is underway.

RELATED STORY | DHS reviewing 'multiple angles' of body cam footage from Minneapolis protester shooting

He also expressed confidence in Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, saying he believes she is doing a good job and does not think she should step down.

House Democratic leaders have called for Noem to be fired while threatening to commence impeachment proceedings.

"We can do this the easy way or the hard way," a joint statement from Democratic leadership says.