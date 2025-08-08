Girl Guides of Canada halt US trips over Trump immigration crackdown concerns

The Girl Guides of Canada, the Canadian equivalent of the Girl Scouts, is pausing all trips to the U.S. due to concerns about the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

In a statement to Scripps News, the organization said the decision was "rooted in our commitment to inclusivity and the safety of all our members," noting some of them hold citizenship from non-Canadian countries.

"At Girl Guides of Canada, we prioritize creating a safe, inclusive and accepting environment for all members," the statement says. "These values extend to the travel experiences we offer."

The pause in travel to the U.S. will begin on Sept. 1. Previously approved trips and future trips are affected by the new policy.

The Girl Guides of Canada have been around for more than 100 years. More than 7 million Canadian girls and women have been involved in Guiding, the organization says.

The Scripps News Group has reported on Canadians getting caught up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. In one case, a Canadian entrepreneur was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Jasmine Mooney said she was arrested in March while trying to enter the San Diego border to obtain a visa.

In June, a Canadian man died while being held by immigration officials. His cause of death was under investigation.

