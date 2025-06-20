Federal judge orders release of Columbia protester Mahmoud Khalil

A federal judge on Friday ordered the release of Columbia University protester Mahmoud Khalil.

It remains unclear, however, whether Khalil will be immediately freed, despite U.S. District Judge Michael E. Farbiarz denying a motion to delay the ruling pending appeal.

Farbiarz’s order came just moments after a separate immigration court denied Khalil’s request for a bond hearing, complicating his release.

In reaching his decision, Farbiarz insisted that Khalil is not a danger to the community and is likely not a flight risk.

Khalil was arrested March 8 in New York as the Trump administration launched a broad crackdown on campus protests against Israel’s war in Gaza. He was later transferred to an immigration detention center in Louisiana, where he remains in custody.

While detained, Khalil missed his graduation and the birth of his son.

“My son and I should not be navigating his first days on Earth without Mahmoud,” his wife said in April.

Khalil is a legal permanent U.S. resident and had served as a spokesperson for campus activists critical of Israel’s retaliation against Hamas following the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks.