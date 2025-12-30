Deported migrants share how they navigate unfamiliar life across the border

For many people, the holidays mean coming together, but for Alma Gonzalez and Ignacio Garvan, it means distance, silence and an empty seat at the table.

"Like for Christmas, what are you going to do? Nothing. We don't have our families, We just, we're all deported here. We don't have — what do we have? Nothing," Gonzalez said through tears.

After living her life in the United States since she was 6 months old, Gonzalez said she was deported following a four-year prison sentence for a crime she committed.

"Well, I have a drinking problem. I had one, which I've been drinking for 35 years and I got in a fight with my daughter-in-law," Gonzalez said.

This holiday season, instead of family dinners, Gonzalez will rely on phone calls.

"And the reason I'm here is not because I want to be here in Nogales, but it gets closer to my family. Even though I don't see them, I haven't seen them in five years, but I'm closer to them. I feel closer to them," Gonzalez said.

She depends on the support of her boyfriend Ignacio, who Gonzalez said has helped her navigate a new life in Mexico.

"Believe me, I wouldn't have made it on my own," Gonzalez said.

Ignacio lived in Tucson for more than 30 years before he was deported in May, but not for the first time.

"Even after I get deported, I go back because I know I have nothing here for me," Garvan said.

He was sentenced to nine months after his most recent illegal re-entry. The average prison sentence for this crime is around 12 to 18 months and can go up to 20 years depending on criminal history.

"You get used to the American dream and nothing here compares," Garvan said.

The only family Ignacio has is his son. He said the possibility of work in the U.S. feels like his only option.

"Well yeah, it's really sad to think about because in reality, I don't do anything. The only crime I'm committing is not having papers," Garvan said.

Since President Donald Trump began his second term, all CBP One app asylum appointments at ports of entry were halted. Despite Ignacio's limited legal pathways to the U.S., he considers returning the only way he knows how.

"It's a little hard for me to leave right now, but with a good job and money saved, I'm leaving," Garvan said.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced increased incentives to immigrants in the U.S. illegally. Those who sign up to self-deport through the CBP Home app by the end of the year will receive a $3,000 stipend in addition to a free flight home.

