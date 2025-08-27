Here's what we know about the Minneapolis Catholic school shooter

Authorities are digging into the background of the individual who killed two children and wounded 17 others during an all-school Mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

Here's what we know about the shooter.

Gunman identified

Authorities identified the shooter as Robin Westman.

According to investigators, Westman was armed with a rifle, a shotgun and a handgun — all purchased legally. Police said Westman died by suicide after carrying out the attack.

Background on the suspect

Court records show Westman was born Robert Westman and legally changed their name in 2020 when they were about age 17. The name-change request included written consent from Westman's mother, who appears to have once worked at Annunciation Catholic School.

Authorities said Westman had no known violent criminal history. Their only prior legal encounters were misdemeanor traffic cases for speeding and driving without proof of insurance.

Manifesto and online content under review

Investigators are reviewing what's being described as a manifesto that had been posted on YouTube before it was ultimately taken down.

Scripps News reviewed the video, which included a hand-drawn diagram appearing to depict the church’s floor plan. Police said the suspect did not enter the church during the attack and fired from outside. It is unclear whether the building’s doors were locked or if the gunman attempted to get inside.

In the YouTube video, the shooter also displayed racist and antisemitic imagery.

Scripps News has learned that four search warrants are being executed, including one at the shooting site and three at homes in the Minneapolis area linked to the gunman. Authorities said they are working to recover weapons from those locations.