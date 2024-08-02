Harris secures Democratic nomination for president with majority of delegates

A majority of delegates have voted to make Kamala Harris the official Democratic nominee for president when voting closes on Monday, the chair of the Democratic Party revealed on Friday.

While the nominating process is generally held in person at the party convention, the Democrats voted virtually this year.

Harris called into a campaign event that was streamed online after DNC Jaime Harrison made the announcement.

"I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee," she said.

The vice president was the only candidate on the ballot as 99% of delegates petitioned to put her on after President Joe Biden said he would no longer seek reelection.

President Biden was on pace to become the Democratic nominee until his June debate with former President Trump. His performance was widely criticized and prompted calls from people in his own party to step aside.

The president initially rejected those calls but eventually gave in on July 21.

"I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term," President Biden said in a statement. Moments later, he endorsed Harris to be the nominee.

Harris racked up more endorsements, including from politicians like California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Both were seen as Democrats who could have potentially launched their own run for the White House.

Following the groundswell of support from her party, Harris officially declared her candidacy for president on July 27.

Harris said she would officially accept the nomination after voting closed on Monday.

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for Aug. 19-22.

