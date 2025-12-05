US moderates a peace deal for Congo and Rwanda that will include minerals access

President Donald Trump met with the leaders of both the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda Thursday, where those two leaders signed an agreement that will signal the beginning of the end of a long-running conflict in Africa.

The peace deal also involves precious minerals access for the United States.

President Trump celebrated the signing Thursday, saying that he has confidence in both leaders to keep their commitments to the new peace deal.

The Trump administration as well as the Qataris have sought to moderate a negotiation process in the conflict, which dates back decades. Earlier in the year they came to agreement between Congo and M23, a rebel group believed to be backed by Rwanda. Rwanda denies those allegations.

The peace agreement cemented Thursday calls for a peaceful resolution of disputes, disarmament, provisions for refugees and ending support for armed groups. It also calls for the launching of an economic framework that would expand the trade of critical minerals. The United States signed bilateral agreements on that measure with both countries.

But despite the new deals, violence has continued on the ground.

"Very quickly I think you're going to see things happen," President Trump said Thursday. "This is something that was not doable according to a lot of people, and not only is it doable, I think it's going to be a great miracle. These two gentlemen are leaders, they're great leaders. And they're going to prove that in the coming months and years. And I think you're going to see very immediate results."