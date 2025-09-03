Federal appeals court reinstates FTC member who was fired by Trump

A federal appeals court has reinstated a Biden-appointed Federal Trade Commission member after President Donald Trump tried to fire her.

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals found that Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter could only be removed for "inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office."

President Trump attempted to fire her in March without citing a reason.

Slaughter's seat is one of many facing lawsuits challenging President Trump's efforts to fire Democrat-appointed leaders of federal agencies.

Historically, Congress has tried to insulate those agencies from political pressure.

Most recently, President Trump attempted to fire a board member of the Federal Reserve.

