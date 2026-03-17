RNC chair calls Save America Act ‘past due’ as Senate vote nears

Chair Joe Gruters of the Republican National Committee told Scripps News that implementing the Save America Act is “past due,” as Senate Republicans could vote on election reforms as soon as Tuesday.

The bill faces steep Democratic opposition, and a handful of Republicans have suggested they would oppose it. The measure includes several provisions, such as requiring identification when voting, proof of citizenship when registering, and restricting no-excuse mail-in voting.

Democrats say the bill would make it harder for people who do not have passports to vote. They also argue voters whose names have changed since birth — such as someone who is married — could face difficulties casting ballots.

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Gruters and other Republicans say the measure is a necessary step to secure elections.

“The Save Act is about making sure that we have common-sense and reasonable legislation that protects everybody and makes sure we have confidence in these elections. That's about making sure that people provide a valid ID when they vote and proof of citizenship when they register — all things that 83% of Americans support,” Gruters said.

All we basically want is to make sure that if you want to go vote, you provide some type of proof of I.D., which you need in almost every other aspect of your life,

The legislation is backed by President Donald Trump, who has suggested he will not sign other bills from Congress until the Save America Act is passed.

“This is to ensure fair and free elections that are safe and secure,” Gruters said. “All we basically want is to make sure that if you want to go vote, you provide some type of proof of I.D., which you need in almost every other aspect of your life. This is common sense, and it’s about making sure people have confidence in the system.”

The bill comes as Democrats are aiming to reclaim control of the House and Senate. Historically, the party not in control of the White House tends to perform better in midterm elections, as swing voters often seek to keep the executive branch in check.

If approved, the provisions would take effect before the midterms, potentially complicating the process for state and local officials administering the vote.

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“I think we have a chance to defy history because we can follow the president's messaging,” Gruters said, adding that Republicans could maintain control of Congress if GOP voters turn out in November.