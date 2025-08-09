Dean Cain, former TV Superman, will be sworn in as honorary ICE officer

Dean Cain, the actor best known for portraying Superman on a 1990s television show, wants to join the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. In an interview with Fox News this week, Cain said he’d already spoken to the agency responsible for carrying out President Donald Trump’s mass deportations agenda.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security’s spokesperson, said Thursday that Cain would be sworn in as an “honorary ICE Officer” in the coming month. It wasn’t immediately clear what his duties as an honorary officer would entail. Cain, 59, told Fox News he was already a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer.

Earlier this week, Cain posted a video to his social media accounts encouraging others to join the agency. The Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that it is removing age limits for new hires at the agency responsible for immigration enforcement, as it aims to expand hiring after a massive infusion of cash from Congress.

Cain has in the past decade been outspoken in his conservative viewpoints and endorsed Trump in three elections. A representative for Cain did not respond to request for comment Thursday.

McLaughlin referenced Cain’s titular role in “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” which ran from 1993 to 1997, in her statement, saying in her statement that “Superman is encouraging Americans to become real-life superheroes.”

Warner Bros., which released a new “Superman” last month, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The film, which has made over $550 million and stars David Corenswet, became a hot-button topic with right-wing commentators who criticized the movie as “woke” after director James Gunn referred to the character as being like an “immigrant.”