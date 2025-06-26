Parliamentarian blocks Medicaid provision, leaving 'big, beautiful' bill in limbo

The Senate parliamentarian has rejected several Republican-backed provisions in President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax and spending bill, dealing a blow to GOP efforts to offset costly tax cuts with government spending reductions.

Elizabeth MacDonough, the chamber’s nonpartisan referee on procedural matters, advised that a central proposal to overhaul the Medicaid provider tax violates Senate rules. Republicans had hoped the change would help pay for President Trump’s so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Other provisions were also struck, including an amendment from Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, that would have allowed the sale of public lands to raise revenue and open the land to development. MacDonough determined the measure did not meet the chamber’s complex budget reconciliation rules.

The rulings have prompted backlash from some Republicans, who argue the parliamentarian is undermining President Trump’s agenda.

“Did Harry Reid’s Senate Parliamentarian not get the memo?” Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., posted on X. “President Trump’s landslide victory was a MANDATE from 77 million Americans. The Parliamentarian is trying to UNDERMINE the President’s mandate and should be fired.”

MacDonough, appointed during former Sen. Harry Reid’s tenure, has served under both Democratic and Republican leadership. She has previously ruled against major proposals from both parties.

While some Republicans have floated the idea of overruling MacDonough, others defended her role.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said on Thursday that he would not bring up a vote to override the parliamentarian’s rulings.

The fate of the bill remains uncertain. President Trump has called on Congress to send it to his desk by July 4.

