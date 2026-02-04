Government shutdown ends but Homeland Security faces funding crisis in 2 weeks

The federal government reopened this morning after a partial shutdown that began Saturday, but a new funding crisis threatens the Department of Homeland Security in just two weeks.

Democrats are demanding major immigration enforcement reforms before agreeing to fund DHS, which operates TSA airport security, FEMA and immigration operations. The department will run out of money by February 13 unless Congress reaches a bipartisan deal.

"Next week and the week after will be intense. The two sides are pretty far apart, as you know," House Speaker Mike Johnson said.

Democrats funded DHS for only a limited time following multiple fatal shootings in Minnesota by immigration officers. They are now pushing for comprehensive reform.

"Taxpayer dollars should not be spent to brutalize and kill American citizens," Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries said.

Congressional members say any deal in such a short timeframe will be difficult.

"I'm not optimistic, no," Rep. Madeleine Dean, a Pennsylvania Democrat, said.

Democrats are demanding new policies including mandatory body camera use, commitment to follow standard warrant procedures and limits on mask wearing by immigration agents.

Body cameras may offer one area of potential agreement. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem recently sent body cameras to field officers in Minneapolis, while President Donald Trump has praised their effectiveness.

"They generally tend to be good for law enforcement because people can't lie about what's happening," Trump said.

However, other demands like changes to warrant procedures and limits on mask wearing may prove more challenging. Johnson has indicated that mask restrictions could endanger officers.

If no deal emerges by February 13, TSA agents at airports could work without pay and FEMA's disaster relief fund could face strain during national emergencies. Immigration enforcement operations would likely continue during any funding lapse, as ICE agents were paid using funds from Trump's One Big Beautiful bill during last fall's government shutdown.

