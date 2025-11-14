‘Be brave’: Victims urge lawmakers to support release of Epstein files

The family of Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent accusers, joined more than a dozen other women in signing a letter urging lawmakers to support the release of the full Epstein files.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote next week on a bill that would require the Department of Justice to publish all unclassified records, documents, communications and investigative materials tied to Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffre’s family has pushed for years to make the files public, arguing that releasing them is essential to identifying everyone involved and bringing accountability.

"Epstein and Maxwell’s crimes exposed a double standard of justice, where rich and powerful men and women evade repercussions. Despite years of work to bring them to justice, most of Epstein and Maxwell’s co-conspirators remain completely free, continuing to amass power and prestige, living without apparent shame," the letter states.

Giuffre died by suicide earlier this year, but the letter points to her bravery and compels lawmakers to channel that when they vote.

"Embody Virginia's courage. Be brave and stand for her, in her absence. Vote YES on the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Vote for justice, accountability, and the truth," the letter says.

The bill is only being voted on because of a discharge petition that received the necessary 218 signatures to force a vote. While the majority of signatures on the petition are Democrats, about a handful of Republicans also signed on.

President Donald Trump, who had a friendly relationship with Epstein before an apparent falling out, has warned Republicans about supporting the bill, calling it a "trap."