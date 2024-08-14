Rep. Ilhan Omar projected to win Minnesota's Democratic primary race

Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ project Ilhan Omar will win Minnesota's Democratic primary in the state's 5th Congressional District Tuesday, advancing to defend her seat in the general election.

Omar, a Democrat and a member of the House's progressive "Squad," was up against former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels, who also ran for the seat in 2022's Democratic primary.

Omar now goes on to face Republican candidate Dalia Al-Aqidi, an Iraqi American journalist who has claimed Omar is pro-Hamas.

Omar has condemned Israel's conduct in its war against Hamas, and has also criticized Hamas for its attack on Israel and for taking hostages.

Omar was removed from her post on the House Foreign Affairs Committee early in 2023. Republicans who voted for her ouster cited past antisemitic comments.

Other progressives have lost reelection bids this year. George Latimer defeated Rep. Jamaal Bowman in New York's 16th Congressional District and Missouri Democratic Rep. Cori Bush, another member of the Squad, was defeated by challenger Wesley Bell, who becomes the favorite to win the heavily Democratic St. Louis-area district.