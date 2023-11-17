Poison in Paradise: A Scripps News special report

Families are suing the U.S. military after it mistakenly leaked 19,000 gallons of jet fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility into their drinking water in Hawaii, forcing thousands from their homes. Lingering health concerns and public outrage have fueled locals to demand justice — even if that means taking on the U.S. Navy.

Tonight, Scripps News hears from Hawaii Governor Josh Green on the recovery effort, and on how the spill strained relations between Hawaii and the military.

We explore the troubling aftermath of the extensive spill, track the U.S. Navy's response to the incident, and break down the steep costs to the community.

And we speak with people who now worry they'll be sick for life — about their demands, their outrage and their fight for accountability and justice.

