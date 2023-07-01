Planned actors' strike delayed to extend time for negotiations

Plans for thousands of actors to go on strike are now on hold in order to give more time for negotiations. The contract between the actors and an alliance of major studios and streaming services had been set to expire at midnight.

But late Friday, a spokesperson for the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) said contract negotiations will be extended until July 12. The union represents about 160,000 actors.

If the SAG-AFTRA does eventually go on strike, it would join 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America who have already been on strike for two months.

