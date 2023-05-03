Person of interest in Texas killing of five believed to be captured

Police say a person of interest has been captured in connection to a manhunt to find the suspect responsible for a mass shooting in Cleveland, Texas.

Authorities say an individual believed to be 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa was taken into custody in the southeastern Texas city of Cut and Shoot, about 48 minutes north of Houston by car.

Police are waiting for the results of a fingerprint database search to make a positive confirmation on the capture of the individual.

San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon confirmed that the individual was arrested.

First Assistant District Attorney for San Jacinto County Rob Freyer told CNN that officers had been working for four days with state, local and federal agents, using tips and other evidence to track the suspect.

It is believed the suspect left the scene of the crime on foot, so police had initially been focusing on the area around the crime scene.

In working with the FBI and Texas Rangers along with the Department of Public Safety in Texas, authorities widened their search area, leading them to the city of Cut and Shoot.

Freyer said between 100 and 200 law enforcement officers along with around 20 separate agencies were working together in the manhunt.

