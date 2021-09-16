Pepsi Has 2 Nostalgic Soda Flavors To Commemorate The 50th Anniversary Of ‘Grease’

While ’90s nostalgia is still a major marketing tool, Pepsi is going back a few more decades for its latest batch of limited-time flavors.

Timed with the 50th anniversary of the original stage version of “Grease” — which itself was a nostalgic celebration of the 1950s — the cola brand is introducing Cream Soda and Black Cherry flavors as part of its new Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop line.

The limited-edition sodas will be in stores nationwide on Sept. 20, available in 20-ounce bottles and 12-ounce cans. The collection will be a seasonal addition to Pepsi’s lineup.

To promote the new flavors, the brand used “Grease” for further inspiration by sponsoring a remake of one of the musical’s most beloved songs. Pop star Doja Cat performs “You’re the One That I Want” in a new music video that mirrors the show’s storyline and Sandy’s transformation at the end.

Pepsi has released a handful of limited-edition flavors over the years, including cinnamon-flavored Pepsi Fire, Salted Caramel Pepsi and Pineapple Pepsi. They also released a blend of Pepsi and coffee called Pepsi Café and a special holiday edition last year called Cocoa Cola that blended hot chocolate and Pepsi.

This summer, the brand gave us Pepsi Mango, which paired the citrus and caramel notes of Pepsi with a splash of juicy mango flavor. It was the first permanent flavor launch for Pepsi in five years and was the first time the brand launched regular and zero-sugar versions of a special flavor at the same time.

Not to be outdone, Coca-Cola has also created some interesting flavors over the years, including one similar to Pepsi’s new Black Cherry: Cherry Vanilla Coca-Cola. It has also released Orange Vanilla regular Coke and Strawberry Guava and Blueberry Acai Diet Coke.

Just like the Pepsi Café flavor, you can also buy Coca-Cola with Coffee, which has the taste of classic Coca-Cola that’s infused with a rich coffee flavor. It has 69 milligrams of caffeine in a 12-ounce can, which is less than what you can expect from an 8-ounce cup of coffee but more than double the 34 milligrams of caffeine in a can of regular Coca-Cola.

In other news, can you believe “Grease” is 50 years old? The iconic movie version will be hitting that milestone in 2028, so you still have a few years before you have to feel too ancient.

