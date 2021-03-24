Pepsi Announced A New Flavor For Summer

One of the best parts of summer is seasonal flavors of our favorite drinks and snacks. This year, that includes a new flavor from Pepsi that sounds not only refreshing, but also perfect for warm weather.

New Pepsi Mango pairs the citrus and caramel notes of Pepsi with a splash of juicy mango flavor. The new flavor is in stores nationwide now in Pepsi Mango Regular and Pepsi Mango Zero Sugar. You can find it in 12-ounce 12-packs and 20-ounce bottles.

“Mango is one of the most popular fruits in the world, and it serves as the perfect complement to Pepsi, creating an irresistible combination that our fans can enjoy everywhere throughout the year,” said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s vice president of marketing, in a press release.

Pepsi

While Pepsi has added a few other flavors to their lineup over the years, this is the first permanent flavor launch in five years. It is also is the first time the brand is launching a Regular and Zero Sugar flavor at the same time.

Other Pepsi flavors you can find in stores include Wild Cherry and Wild Cherry Vanilla. In the past, they’ve also had a few limited-edition releases, including Pepsi Fire, Pineapple and Salted Caramel.

Adobe

Coca-Cola has also created some interesting flavors over the years, including Orange Vanilla, Cherry Vanilla and even Strawberry Guava and Blueberry Acai Diet Coke.

You can now also buy Coca-Cola with Coffee, which has the taste of classic Coca-Cola that’s infused with a rich coffee flavor. It has 69 milligrams of caffeine in a 12-ounce can, which is less than what you can expect from an 8-ounce cup of coffee but more than double the 34 milligrams of caffeine in a can of regular Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola

Do you prefer regular soda or are you interested in trying some with additional flavors?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.