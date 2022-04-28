Patrick Lyoya’s manner of death revealed in death certificate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As Michigan State Police continues its investigation into the shooting of Patrick Lyoya, a death certificate has established the manner and cause of the 26-year-old’s death.

Patrick Lyoya’s death certificate states he died from a gunshot wound to the head. The death certificate lists the manner of death as a homicide.

Homicide is defined as when one human being causes the death of another. Not all homicides are murder, and some homicides are lawful.

According to the death certificate, Lyoya died at 8:33 a.m. on April 4 after being shot during a confrontation with police.

Michigan State Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Lyoya’s death and no charges have been filed.

Grand Rapids police say the deadly shooting happened after a traffic stop and what police described as a “lengthy struggle.”

After a struggle over Officer Christopher Schurr’s taser that lasted approximately 90 seconds, Schurr shot Lyoya once in the head.

Cell phone footage from a witness shows Officer Schurr shooting Lyoya in the head after telling him to let go of the taser.

GRPD says Schurr has been with the department since 2015 and was working alone at the time of the shooting.

The Kent County medical examiner released a statement back on April 13 saying he completed the autopsy of Lyoya but was still waiting on toxicology and tissue test results to finish the report. Even then, the full autopsy report won’t be released to the public until Michigan State Police finishes its investigation into the deadly shooting.

