Parents of Sexual Assault Survivor Call for Transparency from Holt School Board

Parents say school declined to adequately discuss sexual assault problem

Say Holmes Youthful Trainee Act (HYTA) protects identity of perpetrator and prevents communication

Watch video to hear statements of parents

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Monday's Holt Public School Board meeting was tense. A family that says their daughter and another student were victims of sexual assault on school grounds addressed the Board about what they say is a lack of transparency.

Step-Father of Survivor: "We know of only two, but we were involved in this investigation. We sat there in that courtroom and heard the sick stories of what went on with this individual."

The parents of one survivor say the perpetrator — a senior at Holt High School when the assaults were committed four years ago — confessed to two counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual assault. But I found that the confession is sealed as part of a 2021 state law known as "HYTA", or the "Holmes Youthful Trainee Act".

HYTA allows young adult offenders a chance to keep an offense off their criminal record. And parents say it was the reason school officials continue to decline discussing the issue.

Mother of Survivor: "If I were not here at this meeting, you, our community, may not know about this because of HYTA laws — laws that keep records sealed and laws that prevent schools from responding to questions."

The parents are calling on the School Board to warn the public about the offender and encourage other possible victims to come forward.

Superintendent David Hornak said the Board will not comment on specific cases out of respect for privacy. He referred us to an outside communications firm, Byrum & Fisk, that he said would provide a statement on the subject. I had not yet received it when I filed this report.

