Parents fight off intruder attacking their child in his bedroom

The suspect was arrested and charged with sexual conduct with a minor, burglary and multiple counts of assault.
Posted at 10:39 AM, Apr 17, 2024
A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday after breaking into a family home in Arizona over the weekend, according to Phoenix police.

Officials said Abdullahi Aroni broke into a home Sunday around 11 p.m.

Aroni was found inside the 4-year-old boy's room when the mother entered the room and confronted him.

According to police, Aroni attacked both the mother and father of the child. A physical fight began between the suspect and the father until the two exited the home into the backyard.

After the fight ended, Aroni jumped a wall and ran away.

A search warrant was served on his home, where Aroni was arrested. Police said evidence was found linking him to the incident.

He faces sexual conduct with a minor, burglary and multiple counts of assault charges, according to police.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Phoenix.

