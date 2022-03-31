Watch

Actions

Owl visits the Great Falls Eyecam (video)

Owl visits the Great Falls Eyecam
Owl visits the Great Falls Eyecam (March 30, 2022)
Posted at 9:53 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 09:53:26-04

GREAT FALLS — The KRTV Great Falls Eyecam - perched atop the U.S. Bank building downtown - is usually used to check on weather conditions in our community.

Sometimes, however, the camera catches something a bit unusual - sometimes a spider or moth, or occasionally a bird.

And early on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, it was something even a bit more rare - an owl!

Click here to check out the current view on the camera.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!