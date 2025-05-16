JACKSON, Mich. — A 22-year-old is dead after a shooting in Jackson Friday afternoon, according to the city's police department.

WATCH: One dead after shooting in Jackson

They said police responded to a residence on Warwick Court just before 3:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died, the police said in a press release. Their identity has not been released at this time.

They said no one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steven Brooks at 517-768-6432.