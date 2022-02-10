Watch

Deputy shot in Cheboygan County

Posted at 3:29 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 15:41:04-05

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. — A deputy was taken to the hospital after being shot in Cheboygan County.

Michigan State Police say a Cheboygan County deputy was responding to a residence and was attacked. The suspect, a 32-year-old man, was shot and killed.

This story is breaking and more details will be added as they become available.

