Deputy shot in Cheboygan County

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. — A deputy was taken to the hospital after being shot in Cheboygan County.

Michigan State Police say a Cheboygan County deputy was responding to a residence and was attacked. The suspect, a 32-year-old man, was shot and killed.

State Polce are investigating an officer involved shooting in Cheboygan County. Deputy responding to a residence was attacked. Deputy received non-life-threatening injuries. Suspect shot. More details to follow as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/a2Cwj13G9n — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) February 10, 2022

This story is breaking and more details will be added as they become available.

