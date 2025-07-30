Rock icon Ozzy Osbourne laid to rest; thousands line UK streets for emotional farewell

Ozzy Osbourne, the late rock legend and iconic frontman of Black Sabbath, was laid to rest Wednesday in an emotional ceremony in Birmingham, England. Thousands of fans gathered along the streets of his hometown to pay their respects as his hearse traveled through the city center.

Joe Giddens/PA via AP Fans gather near to the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in memory of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, during his funeral procession, in Birmingham, England.

Osbourne's wife of 43 years, Sharon, and their children were seen tearfully watching the funeral procession. The rock icon, who passed away at age 76 last week, left behind a legacy that resonated deeply with fans around the world.

Joe Giddens/PA via AP The family of Ozzy Osbourne react as they lay and view the flowers left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in memory of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne ahead of his funeral procession.

Though a cause of death was not specified, Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, a progressive neurological disorder known to affect movement by damaging nerve cells in the brain.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," his family said in a statement after his passing. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Amy Harris/Invision via AP Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater in California.

Just weeks ago, Osbourne had reunited with his bandmates for a farewell show in Birmingham's Villa Park soccer stadium — his home city in England.

According to The Guardian, he was born John Michael Osbourne in 1948. His parents were factory workers, and he had a tough childhood — something he talked about in various interviews over his career.

Black Sabbath released its first, self-titled album in 1969, called . The band has long been considered the pioneers of the heavy metal genre. Their second album, titled “Paranoid,” included the notable tracks “War Pigs,” “Iron Man” and “Fairies Wear Boots.”

Osbourne began a successful solo career after getting kicked out of the band in 1979. His solitude spawned enduring hits like "Crazy Train" and "You Can’t Kill Rock and Roll."

In 1982, he gained even more notoriety — and cemented his nickname as the "Prince of Darkness" — when he bit the head off of a bat that he believed to be a stage prop while performing in Iowa.

Later, he secured his fame as a household name when he and his family starred in a reality TV show, "The Osbournes," in the early 2000s on MTV.

AP Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, Robert Marcato and Jack Osbourne, arrive at the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Los Angeles, California.

Osbourne was twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — once with Black Sabbath in 2006 and again as a solo artist last year.

He is survived by wife Sharon, and their three children — Kelly, Aimee and Jack — as well as his eldest son, Louis, from a previous marriage.

OZZY OSBOURNE | Dec. 3, 1948 - July 22, 2025