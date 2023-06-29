NFL suspends more players for violating league's gambling rules

Three more NFL players face at least a season-long suspension for allegedly betting on NFL games during the 2022 season, the league announced on Thursday.

Additionally, Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Tennessee Titans received a six-game penalty for allegedly betting on non-NFL sports while at club facilities, the NFL said.

Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor were given season-long suspensions. The NFL said the players can apply for reinstatement after the end of the 2023 season.

Petit-Frere will be allowed to participate in off-season and preseason activities, including preseason exhibitions.

The suspensions mark a second round of penalties being handed down to players found in violation of the league's gambling policy.

In April, Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions, and Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders were given season-long suspensions for allegedly gambling on NFL games. Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams of the Lions got six-game suspensions.

"The gambling policy, which is annually reviewed with all NFL personnel, including players, prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility," the NFL said.

The suspensions come as legalized sports gambling spreads throughout the U.S.

Leagues like the NFL once shied away from sports betting over concerns over the integrity of the game. In recent years, leagues have embraced sports betting and formed partnerships with sportsbooks.

A year ago, the NFL hired David Highill to lead the league's sports betting initiatives.

"Legalized sports betting offers fans another way to engage with their favorite sports," he said earlier this year when announcing a new coalition promoting responsible sports betting.

