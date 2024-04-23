NFL Draft in Detroit: Everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — The 2024 NFL Draft is set to bring hundreds of thousands of people to Downtown Detroit at the end of April as NFL teams draft their future stars.

It's been an event the city has been planning for since last year and one that will finally happen from April 25-27 in Downtown Detroit.

On top of people flying in from out of town, there are plenty of metro Detroiters who will take in the fun and excitement themselves.

If you're planning on going to the NFL Draft in Detroit, here's everything you need to know.

Where is the NFL Draft footprint?

The draft will span the entire area of Campus Martius Park, all the way down Woodward Ave. to Hart Plaza for the NFL Fan Experience.

The draft theater will be located near Cadillac Square and the former Monroe Street Midway.

NFL

What are the draft entrances?

Draft entrances will be at:



Jefferson Ave. and Randolph St.

Jefferson Ave. and Griswold St.

Cadillac Square and Randolph

How to register for free tickets

The NFL OnePass app is going to have all the information people need to register for the draft and the NFL Draft experience. The app will also have a variety of information during draft days on April 25-27.

Parking and Transportation options

The City of Detroit is offering a variety of transportation options throughout Downtown Detroit, including the People Mover, QLine, park-and-ride shuttles, Uber and Lyft and more.

What time is the draft?

The actual NFL Draft will take place:



April 25: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

April 26: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

April 7: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The NFL Draft Experience will be open:

April 25: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

April 26: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

April 27: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

How to watch the draft

Channel 7 is your home for the NFL Draft and we'll have special programming leading up to the three NFL Draft days. During the draft days, we'll also have pre-draft specials airing on Channel 7.

Our specials will be:



Countdown to the Draft: Thursday, April 18 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Detroit on the Clock: Thursday, April 25 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Detroit on the Clock: Friday, April 26 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Detroit on the Clock: Saturday, April 27 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

What roads will be closed?

Many roads in Downtown Detroit will be closed and are closed for the NFL Draft. View the latest list of road closures here

What is the NFL Fan Experience?

The NFL Fan Experience will be located at Hart Plaza and have a variety of fun activities for fans. Learn more about the NFL Experience here.

NFL Shop in Downtown Detroit

Fans can get exclusive NFL Draft merchandise and merchandise from their favorite NFL teams at the NFL Shop presented by VISA.

It will be located inside the 1001 Woodward building in Campus Martius Park. Hours are:



Saturday, April 20 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 21 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, April 22 - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 23 - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24 - Closed

Thursday, April 25 - 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, April 26 - 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Security and prohibited items

The NFL will have a clear bag policy in effect for the NFL Draft. It includes:



Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" or 30.5 x 15.25 x 30.5 cm. This includes clear backpacks, clear fanny packs and clear cinch bags that fit within the permissible dimensions

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag, Logo can only be on one side of the bag

Small, non-clear bags that do not exceed 4.5" x 6.5" in size, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the NFL Draft with a clear plastic bag

There are also more than a dozen prohibited items for fans coming to the draft. Click here to view a full list.

NFL Draft ticket packages

If you're looking for a VIP experience at the draft, the NFL does have options. The packages range from $550 per person to $5,500 per person.

Are hotels available?

Hotels are limited in Downtown Detroit and other areas of the city for Thursday night. More are available Friday night but expect to pay a premium price, and many hotels have availability Saturday night after the final day of the draft.

Draft Day in the D

The Downtown Detroit Partnership is hosting a three-day party across Downtown Detroit parks for the NFL Draft.

The free events will be located at Capitol Park, Beacon Park, Paradise Valley Beatrice Buck Park, Grand Circus Park and on a closed-off portion of Woodward ave. between State Street and Witherell Street.

Fans who don't attend the actual draft can watch the event with ten 20-foot video walls spread throughout the park, as well as live music, food from local restaurants and food trucks and more.

There will also be tailgate food from more than 35 local food trucks, 45 local vendors showcased each day at the parks for shopping, and over 60 opportunities for local musicians.

